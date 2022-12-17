Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Joshua Haynes, 25, of Milton, and Kenetha Markle, 31, of Milton.
• Alicia Marinos, 39, of Berwick, and Craig Reichart, 49, of Greenwood Township.
• Mandy Mannon, 41, of Sunbury, and John Tressler, 70, of Sunbury.
• Robert Nance, 58, of Sunbury, and Melissa McHale, 50, of Sunbury.
• Kristen Duceman, 28, of Mount Carmel, and Frank Brosh IV, 31, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Chad W. Walters and Carol A. Walters to Members 1st Federal Credit Union, property in Delaware Township, $119,000.
• Joshua A. Reiff and Elizabeth A. Reiff to Joshua A. Reiff, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Paulhamus and Jessica L. Paulhamus to Sean M. Morehart and Kari Ann Walls, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Jesse D. Newcomer and Megan R. Newcomer to John R. Sheesley Rj. and Tara L. Sheesley, property in Lewis Township, $351,000.
• Annie M. Hackenberg to Freyguy Partners Corp, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Bradd J. Mertz and Karen R. Mertz to Keith A. Houtz Sr. and Courtney M. Houtz, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $180,000.
• Chloe M. Poltonavage to Matthew W. Masters, property in Milton, $145,000.
• Stoney Batter Farms LLC to Christian S. Beiler and Lydia G. Beiler, property in Delaware Township, $225,000.
• Walter T. Yadlosky to Misiewicz Holdings LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Ruth Ann King estate, Ruth Ann Sweet and Gery Lee Sweet executor to Misiewicz Holdings LLC, property in Kulpmont, $44,500.
• BAWA Properties LLC to Vinni Clausi, property in Coal Township, $300,000.
• Elmira Barcavage to Michele K. Fleming, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
• Marie L. Lahr estate and Kirby C. Lahr exeuctor to Michael J. Scopelliti and Lori A. Scopelliti, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Edward C. Snyder to Jeffrey E. Snyder and Sharon M. Snyder, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Darryl J. Schreffler to David C. Schreffler and Linda C. Schreffler, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Jean P. Kaskie and Leonard F. Kaskie to Matthew J. Renn Jr., property in Coal Township, $44,444.
• Michael T. Colecchia and Lyndsey M. Colecchia to Citizens Bank NA, property in Rockefeller Township, $78,000.
• Edward J. Valeiko estate and Annette J. Coukos administratrix to Capital Projects LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Stefanie L. Hile, Stefanie Mitros and Trevor Mitros to Kristina Slodysko, property in Coal Township, $56,700.
• Marilee Hack and Marilee Picarelli to Jennifer Mills, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Stanley Stankiewicz to Equity Trust Company and Roger P. Grattan Roth IRA, property in Coal Township, $7,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and David S. Stasick to Equity Trust Company and Roger P. Grattan Roth IRA, property in Kulpmont, $11,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Kenneth Boccaleri to Bobby Koongebharry, property in Coal Township, $2,535.64.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Christopher W. Brown and Paula C. Stellfox to Bobby Koongebharry, property in Coal Township, $4,882.36.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Myrna Miller Fraley to Bobby Koongebharry, property in Coal Township, $613.66.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Apartments and Acquisitions to Bobby Koongebharry, property in Coal Township, $1,582.73.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Carol L. Eidam to Phenomenal Living Homes LLC, property in Shamokin, $3,482.39.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and William L. Hoke to Phenomenal Living Homes LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $3,899.83.
• Sandra C. Dyer to Michael Metz, property in Ralpho Township, $91,822.61.
• Justine Staniszewiski by agent, Ann Roper agent and Ann Simpson to Jhon Michael Nova Figueroa, property in Coal Township, $36,000.
• Wilmer F. Kauffman and Kathryn R. Kauffman to Michael L. Fisher and Dorothy H. Fisher, property in Mount Carmel, $80,000.
• Wilmer F. Kauffman and Kathryn R. Kauffman to Michael L. Fisher and Dorothy H. Fisher, property in Mount Carmel, $92,000.
