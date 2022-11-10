Union County Court of Common Pleas Pleas
• Tyler L. Conklin entered a guilty plea to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Leroy C. Dunkle entered a guilty plea to possession of firearm prohibited and was ordered to serve 48 months to 10 years.
• Kayla A. Gastley entered a guilty plea to felony retail theft-under ring and was ordered to serve a minimum of 3 days to a maximum of 12 months and serve four years probation.
• Alfred Joseph Iezzi entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple Assault and was ordered to two years probation.
• Stephanie L. Keck pleaded no contest to misdemeanor retail theft-taking merchandise and is awaiting sentencing.
• Scott William Keister pleaded no contest to DUI: Controlled substance — impaired ability — 1st offense was ordered to serve six months probation.
• Taylor Lynn Keister entered a guilty plea to DUI: Controlled substance — Schedule 2 or 3 — 1st offense and is awaiting sentencing.
• Brittany Nicole Linn entered a guilty plea to intentional possession of a controlled substance and is awaiting sentencing.
• Amos Mushatt pleaded guilty to felony criminal tresspass-breakiing into a structure and was ordered to serve three months to 12 months in prison.
• Amos Mushatt pleaded guilty to felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property ordered to serve a minimum of three months to a maximum 11 months, 29 days in prison.
• Angela Sue Renner ordered to Union County ARD program for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance — Schedule 2 or 3 — 1st offense.
• Peggi Sue Reynolds entered a guilty plea to felony theft by unlawful taking-movable property and is awaiting sentencing.
• Robert E. Reynolds entered a guilty plea to DUI: Controlled substance — Schedule 1 — 1st offense is awaiting sentencing.
• Aisha Naheemah Sabur pleaded guilty to DUI: controlled substance — Schedule 1 — 1st offense was ordered to serve six months probation.
• Alexis Marie Swanger entered a guilty plea to Misdemeanor DUI: Geneneral impairment and driving safely — 1st offense was ordered to serve six months probation.
• Suzanne A. Thompson entered a guilty plea to felony retail theft-Under ring was ordered to serve five years probation.
• Clifford Wilson Titus pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI: Controlled substance — schedule 2 or 3 — 1st offense is awaiting sentencing.
• Elliott Thomas Baker pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI: Controlled substance — Schedule 1 — 1st Offense awaiting trial.
• Troy Shakil Bates pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and is awaiting sentencing.
• Daniel Engleman pleaded no contest to manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver is awaiting sentencing.
• Ronald E. Ewig pleaded guilty to misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia was ordered to serve one year probation.
• George E. Fox pleaded guilty to misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance ordered to serve one year probation.
• Brady S. Gehrer, entered a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault — attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon ordered to serve a minimum of six months to a maximum of one year, 11 months, 29 days in prison.
• Gabriel Aric Gramly pleaded guilty to DUI: General impairment and driving safely — 1st offense ordered to serve six months probation.
• Michael David Harold entered a guilty plea to propel missile into occupied vehicles awaiting sentencing.
• Cheryl L. Heimbach entered a guilty plea to DUI: Controlled substance — combination alcohol/drugs — 1st offense was ordered to serve six months probation.
• Eric Scott Howell entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude officer is awaiting sentencing.
• Emanuel Lebron pleaded guilty to misdemeanor controlled substance — Schedule 2 or 3 — 1st offense is awaiting sentencing.
• Brian Gordon Munns pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI: Controlled substance — achedule 1 — 1st offense ordered to serve a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months in prison.
• Lavel V. Pearson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor aggravated indecent assault without consent is awaiting sentencing.
• Warren James Powell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI: High rate of alcohol 1stoOffense was ordered to serve six months probation.
• Nicole Julienne Reichenbach pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI: Controlled substance — schedule 1 — 1st offense and ordered to serve six months probation.
• Brian Michael Anderson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol 1st Offense awaiting sentencing.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Retail Theft
LEWISBURG — A Milton woman has been charged with retail theft
Bufflao Valley Regional Police said on Sept. 23 Crystale Jo Crawford, 60, allegedly stole 12 various stuffed animals and two key chains valued at $180 from the Street of Shops on Water Street in Lewisburg.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Drug and Alcohol Possession
MIFFLINBURG — A 20-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt beverage, and speeding charges.
Mifflinburg Police allege on July 1 Joseph A. Davis was traveling over 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on Eighth Street in Mifflinburg. Police conducted a search and found Davis with an alleged small baggie of marijuana and an unopened bottle of whiskey in his vehicle.
Strangulation
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — State police have filed strangulation, harassment and simple assault charges against Ronald W. Koonsman, 49, of Millmont, for an alleged incident Nov. 6.
Police said Koonsman became involved in a domestic dispute where he allegedly choked the victim and threw the victim on to a bed and then onto the floor.
State Police at Milton Vehicle vs. deer
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Robert Railing, 64, of Sunbury, was uninjured when troopers said a 2006 Ford Explorer he was driving struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 4:14 a.m. Nov. 4 along Route 405 northbound, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Vehicle vs. deer
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when troopers said a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Jenessis Colon, 25, of York, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 12:51 a.m. Nov. 5 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
PFA violation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Joshua Hoffman, 23, of Coal Township, violated a protection from abuse order held by Crystal Mann, 26, of Shamokin.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:42 a.m. Nov. 8 at 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville Fatal crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Hughesville man died in a crash which occurred at 3:39 p.m. Nov. 4 along Northway Road, just prior to Harvey Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Stephen Ranck was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado north on Northway Road, when the vehicle veered off the roadway, went over an embankment and struck three trees.
Ranck was pronounced dead at the scene, while troopers said passenger Michael Hill, 66, of Hughesville, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
