WASHINGTON —Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced his office will
participate in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a technology competition
for students in middle and high schools.
The CAC accepts computer applications, or apps, written in any programming language,
for any platform. The submission portal is now open, and students are encouraged to register online by Sept. 10 before submitting their app by Nov. 1.
Students of all skill levels are encouraged to participate and learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from the local community and recognized by Congress. Their apps are eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building and on the Congressional App Challenge website.
For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, visit
