WATSTONTOWN — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently awarded Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) a $7,500 grant to support Watsontown residents who may be behind on paying electric bills.
Gale Zalar, CSO executive director, said the Operation Power on Program was developed in partnership with the borough electric company. Zalar noted the borough does not have a customer assistance program or funding to help customers who are in arrears or may have their power shut off.
CSO will have a case manager in the borough building who will be the point of contact for Warrior Run School District residents residing in Watsontown who need help paying their electric bills. Those who would like to apply for assistance should visit www.csocares.org for contact information.
CSO is a community action agency providing self-sufficiency programs in Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties
Visit www.fcfpartnership.org for more information.
