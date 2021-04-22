WATSONTOWN — Police have charged a 43-year-old Watsontown man with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from allegations he threatened post office employees if his government stimulus check wasn't delivered.
Jason Paul Ranck, of Watsontown, was charged following the alleged incidents Oct. 14 at the post office. Staff reported to police that Ranck called the post office 22 times in less than an hour, used vulgar language and threatened "to kill people" if his government stimulus check was not delivered.
Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton.
