Turbotville Community Hall turning 100

TUBOTVILLE — The Turbotville Community Hall’s 100th birthday will be marked June 7-11, during the annual Turbotville Community Carnival.
The hall was built in 1922, to honor those from the community who served during World War I. The hall became a center of the community, hosting dinners, plays, movie nights and high school graduations.
The hall will be open throughout the carnival, featuring displays of authentic World War I artifacts and memorabilia.
Those who attend will be able to preview biographies of the men who served in World War I.
The celebration committee is looking for information on the following veterans who served during World War I:
Lester Boyer, John Billhime, John Bush, W. Wilbur Bieber, Francis Caldwell, Paul Dewald, Ralph Doebler, Randall Ellis, Russell Fryer, Paul Fryer, Chester Garnhart, William Gold, Paul Grittner, Harry Grittner, Ralph Harlan, Jothan Herr, Allen Hartman, Dr. Charles Heacock, Thurman Krumm, Lester Laidacker, Ralph Lyons, Dr. G. W. Muffly, Earl Mohr, J. Alvin Moser, Raymond Miller, John Reynolds, Edward Reynolds, Bryan Shade, W.E. Sallada, Allen Schraeder, Lester Stalnacker, Warren Stalnaker, Hunter Watts, Lester W. Bensemer, Charles Bowman, Henry A. Bush, Cloyd Claudefelter, Charles Cromis, Allen S. Dean, John F. Foust, Thomas Hartman, Lloyd T. Holcomb, Rancy Houghton, Walter A. Litchard, Lloyd L. Lose, Leroy A. Moser, Servalush H. Moser, Wallace W. Ortman, Oliver Perry, Walt Siebert, Otto M. Traub, Robert L. Traub, Franklin D. Vennell, and Daniel Weller.
