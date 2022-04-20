LEWISBURG — The co-author of a 2010 book illustrating Lewisburg history is now looking for photos, notes and stories about business in and around the borough.
Rick Sauers said the idea was planted about a dozen years ago when he collaborated with Lois Huffines on an “Images of America” book. Sauers was director of the Packwood House Museum at the time.
“That’s when I realized that there were certain features in some of the photographs that I wish I knew when they had been built or when things had been torn down to be able to date the photographs,” Sauers said. “That’s when I started looking at the local newspapers (and) that is when I started seeing things all sorts of things that people didn’t know about.”
Sauers, now curator of the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs, said a Lewisburg history was also published in 1976. He credited the effort by Lois Coup but believed there was more to the history of the borough.
As Sauers read more newspapers the thought occurred that figuring out what happened and how things have changed would require a systematic approach.
“That is when I started reading the pre-Civil War newspapers, making copies and taking notes. It’s mushroomed,” Sauers said. “Here we are in 2022 and about 13 or 14 years later, I have read through every existing Lewisburg newspaper from its first newspapers in the 1820s up through the end of 1963.”
Sauers and others have found that the borough is both typical of many Pennsylvania communities and yet outside the norm in other ways.
“Lewisburg fits the bill down to a lot of things,” he observed. “Then there are other things such as the presence of a woman doctor, the presence of a lot of women business owners in the 1860s through 1880s and I don’t know how it compares to other towns.”
Sauers has compiled a year-by-year timeline of major borough events as well as an 800-page listing of businesses from 1785 to the present. In the process, Sauers said the idea of writing a business-oriented history grew.
“I’ve been exploring everything,” Sauers said. “From street signs to when electricity came in to women-owned businesses and everything in between to try and make sense of how Lewisburg fits in with everything.”
Books, phone books and public records have also come in handy.
“There was a thing in Pennsylvania from the late 1830s to the end of 1943,” Sauers said. “There was a mercantile tax on each business if it made enough money.”
The state appointed a mercantile appraiser to look at the books of each business in each county. Sauers said the appraiser determined what class each business was in based on the amount of money it made. Two newspapers per county were then required to print a list of businesses and mercantile tax records.
“If I print each of these out, it tells me who the major businesses were,” Sauers said. “That omits the blacksmiths, shoe shiners, shoe repairers and barbers and things like that.”
Addresses were also sketchy in the older newspapers, Sauers observed. A clothing store, for example, could be listed as “nearly across the street from the Hayes establishment.” Numbers on houses were also uncommon before 1903 and the start of home postal delivery.
Sauers said he would love to talk to anyone in the Lewisburg area about what they remember about businesses or what life was like going back to the 1940s. Even recent changes to the business scene are game for exploration.
“Things have been torn down in Lewisburg (which) I don’t have a lot information on,” Sauers said. “I would love to be able to document the changing landscape.”
Sauers said there is no working title for the book to date. He expected compilation and writing could “take some time.” He encouraged email to rasincolspgs@gmail.com.
