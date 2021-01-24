WATSONTOWN — As Sgt. Tim Kiefaber was recently stationed in a police vehicle along Main Street in Watsontown, the license plates of more than 100 vehicles were scanned for potential violations over a 20-minute period.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said the department is now utilizing a license plate scanner. He and Kiefaber highlighted how the device works and its importance to the department and community.
Witherite said the device is being utilized on a lease-to-own basis from Rekor, a company which specializes in the devices.
During the first year, Watsontown will be leasing the device for $5,950. In 2022, the cost will be $4,750, while it will be $3,550 in 2023. The department also pays an annual service fee of $2,388.
Citations anticipated to be issued as a result of the device will more than cover its costs, Witherite noted. However, both he and Kiefaber said that more than finding plate violations, the device will lead to the uncovering other forms of criminal activity.
“We are always vigilant,” Witherite said. “There are (often)... stolen vehicles, wanted persons that are connected to operators with these (plate) violations.
“Traffic stops lead to a lot of different violations,” he continued. “This will keep the community safe.”
Both he and Kiefaber said the department will now be more effective in stopping vehicles found to have violations.
“In any community, uniformed crime patrol is one of the most effective ways a police department can serve their community,” Witherite said. “I think uniformed patrol is as effective as, if not more effective than, vice and under-cover patrol.”
On each traffic stop he makes, Kiefaber said he’s “constantly processing information” he receives through his interactions with those he stopped.
“It lets me in on some things that may be going on,” he said.
For example, he said it’s common for a driver to be nervous when stopped by an officer. However, Kiefaber said police are trained to detect if the individual is nervous because of being stopped, or if they may be trying to hide something from police.
“Every officer should always be looking past the traffic stop,” he said.
While the department has just one plate-scanning unit, Kiefaber said it can be easily moved between vehicles. Watsontown’s six full-time officers are trained to use it.
The unit consists of two small cameras mounted on the interior side of the vehicle’s front windshield. The cameras, as well as a small computer-like device, are connected to a tablet utilized by officers in the vehicle.
If there are any alerts associated with the license plate photographed, they appear on the tablet for the officer to see.
Prior to having the device, Kiefaber said he would manually enter each license plate which he would see into a computer to check for potential violations. Checks could also be made by radioing license plate numbers into the dispatch center.
The new device, he explained, takes a photo of the license plate of each vehicle which passes within view of the cameras.
The system instantly checks PennDOT records and alerts officers if violations are detected.
“Initially, when we looked at the unit, in about 10 minutes, we scanned in excess of 60 cars,” Witherite said. “We found five violations.”
In addition to scanning plates for violations, Kiefaber said each plate which is photographed is logged and stored for a period of time to be set by the department.
Should the department later learn a crime occurred, Kiefaber said officers will be able to look through the records to determine if a vehicle associated with that crime passed by officers.
Along with logging the plate, Kiefaber said the system records the exact time and location where it was photographed. In addition to the plate, Kiefaber said other features of vehicles are typically captured in the images as well.
As he sat in a vehicle along Main Street demonstrating how the device works, Kiefaber said its use does not infringe upon any rights.
He noted that a police officer who is on duty within their patrol area is authorized to check the license plate of any vehicle.
“The image captured is in the public (domain),” he noted.
Kiefaber is glad the department has embraced the technology.
“I think this (system) is great,” he said. “In any profession, especially law enforcement, technology is always evolving. If you’re not keeping up with technology, you’re doing a disservice.”
With Watsontown being located in close proximity to Route 15 and Interstate 80, Kiefaber said the community is located in “a hub” of travel.
“Drugs drive through (Watsontown) every day, weapons drive through here every day,” he said. “Criminals need (to stop) for gas in their vehicles like everybody else.”
Recently, Kiefaber said drugs were found in the car of a woman who was passing through Watsontown while on her way to Williamsport. He said the woman opted to drive through Watsontown, rather than taking Route 15, as she thought there would be less of a chance of being stopped by officers.
Witherite and Kiefaber noted Watsontown is one of the few police departments in the region to currently have a license plate reader. However, Kiefaber said the technology is starting to be evaluated or used by additional departments.
