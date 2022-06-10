LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council will hold Music in the Park at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 6 through Aug. 10, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Performers are slated to include Central Penn Wind Band, Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks, Van Wagner and the Chillisquaque Brass Band, Jerusalem, Lawson and Disorder, and the Taylor Fleming Trio.
For more information, visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.