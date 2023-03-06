NORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of the Joseph Priestley House Museum will open for the season Sunday, March 12. Hours will be 1 to 4 p.m.
Ron Blatchley, will give chemical demonstrations in the Pond Building at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. While free, seating is limited and tickets can be picked up at the Visitors Center.
