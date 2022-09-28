PENNS CREEK — The Penns Creek Adult Resource Center will be holding an AARP Driver Safety Class from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
This is a four-hour refresher. class for those who have taken the class previously. An eight-hour class will be offered Oct. 11-12 at the Miller Center in Lewisburg.
Those wishing to attend the class in Penn Creek should check with their auto insurer to make sure the company will accept the four-hour class for discounts, if an eight-hour class has already been taken.
The class is open to anyone 55 years of age and older, with a cost of $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members, with an insurance discount of at least 5% available.
To register to attend, call Chris at 570-837-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.