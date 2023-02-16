State Police at Milton
Burglary
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Randall Whitmire, 52, of Danville, has been charged after troopers said he broke into a garage and engaged in a physical altercation with the grandson of the property owner, Jean Moser, 84, of Danville.
The incident occurred at between 10 p.m. Jan. 21 and 12:45 a.m. Jan. 22 along Mount Zion Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 10 along County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford F-150XLT driven by Tony Thomas, 27, of Northumberland, went off the roadway, struck two trees and overturned.
Thomas and a 1-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Another passenger, 27-year-old Tommie Schooley of Mifflinburg, was uninjured. Thomas was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Two-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Sunbury man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 12 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Cody Bachman went off the roadway and struck a parked 2004 Chevrolet Malibu. Charges of driving under the influence are pending the results of an investigation.
State Police at Montoursville
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — King's Garage reported the theft of two catalytic converters, valued at $200 each.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between Jan. 6 and Feb. 6 along Elimsport Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar
One-vehicle crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 7:51 a.m. Feb. 7 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 187, Greene Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford F-150XLT driven by Shane Darby went off the roadway and struck a guide rail. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
