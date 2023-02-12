SELINSGROVE —The Soroptimist International Club of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties recently met at Marzoni’s in Selinsgrove.

The SI SUN Club awarded the Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Award to four women. Soroptimist's Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

