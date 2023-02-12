SELINSGROVE —The Soroptimist International Club of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties recently met at Marzoni’s in Selinsgrove.
The SI SUN Club awarded the Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Award to four women. Soroptimist's Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.
Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization of women in 130 countries and territories with a mission of providing the lives of women and girls with access to education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
The local SUN Soroptimist Club is meeting in person and via Zoom. Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month.
