HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (CPFB) has received a grant from Conagra Brands Foundation to help provide food to children and families in need.
The grant, to be used for pallet jacks and warehouse equipment, will enable the CPFB Food Bank to increase its capacity to distribute food to partners.
The gift will also help the CPFB expand Equity, Diversity and Inclusion programs to address food-related inequities in communities of color.
