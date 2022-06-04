Don’t you love the long days of sun and fun? I have read that in the distant past, people got married in June because they could use flowers to fade the smell of body odor. Frequent baths and deodorant were not common long time ago. Now, I’ll put a stinger in here. Be careful about deodorant. Make sure there is no aluminum content in yours. It has been linked to lymph node cancer.
June is very special for me. I graduated from Selinsgrove on June 3, 1960. Paul graduated from Milton on June 2, 1959, which was also his 18th birthday. On June 2, 2007, our first great-grandchild, Amelia Elizabeth, was born on his birthday. We remembered him when we celebrated Amelia’s 15th birthday.
My mother’s birthday was June 7. What a beautiful time to bring her a bouquet of wild flowers. Daughter Renee’s will be June 18. Many relatives had June birthdays too.
A church friend and I both knew we loved writing, and started on a 12-year journey of writing the same monthly topics, assigned alternately.
We had friends and relatives who wanted to receive them. I also kept three from every month for my grandchildren. I prepared each of them a portable file box with every topic.
I had to stop writings for a time when I was asked to produce a daily 15 minute radio program. It was on the Milton WMLP station. I was teachings full time and kept the grandchildren whenever possible, plus a few other things. I produced the programs at home.
It took about two hours to research, write and record each 15 minute program and get five each week onto CD’s and delivered to the radio station. When the radio station was sold, the new owners didn’t want my program every day. They offered me one 45 minute spot each week, but I wasn’t interested as I couldn’t follow the format I had developed.
Then the opportunity opened up with The Standard-Journal newspaper. When I taught in Milton, I made yearly “field trips” there, so I knew some of the staff. On June 2, 2008, a new adventure: a weekly column entitled: “Bits and Pieces by Betty Blyler.” So this begins my 15th year. Thank you readers for your kind words. I love to write things which might cause you to remember things in your own life.
Back to my writings with my friend Dot Minium. Her assignment this particular month (1996). Was to open the first page of a book you haven’t read. Using the first line, write your own story.
The first line from the book is “Love Is An Everyday Thing.” Coleen Townsend Evans begins by writing “This has been a special day…. special because my husband and I found time….. but I wonder, is time found or is it taken? Or perhaps made?”
My title was, “Catching A Romantic Moment.” Following is part of it.
In the “early” years of our marriage, time was “found” when the children were finally in bed on the weekends. Our entire week’s conversations were in little notes left around to tell the important things. Exchange of ideas was rare. Paul worked nights, I worked days. Evenings, the girls and I would do “fun things,” such as visit friends and relatives and attend special church services. I sang at many revival services. I also taught up to 3 Good News Clubs each week for several years, but at least one for many years. I still have a passion for Child Evangelism Fellowship, and am still involved with that ministry.
Our pastor was taking classes that required his being away several nights a week. His wife, Carole and I baked cookies, did handwork and talked while her children and my girls played. Paul worked night shift for 27 years. As you can tell, most of my time was spent either working, or with my children in ministry.
On weekends, we would cherish the time we had together as a family and time we had by ourselves. These times were rare, but the Lord kept us of one spirit and rewarded us with what is called “quality” time.
After the girls were grown, I was in college year round which gave me some mornings to spend with him. Paul often said, “Let’s go for a motorcycle ride.” We’d take a sandwich and be back in time for him to go to work. Sometimes he’d come home from work, and ask me to go somewhere. We went for midnight snowmobile rides in the moonlight, or sit by a creek in the mountain and listen to the water sounds.
Paul was very romantic with cards and personal notes left everywhere. He gave me “corny” cute little gifts no one else would find exciting, but his sense of humor was astounding. We grew to believe the same things through the grace of God’s divine teachings from the Bible we both loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.