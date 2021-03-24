NEW BERLIN — Two people were listed in critical condition Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon along Route 304 near New Berlin.
A spokesperson for Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, said Zachary Leitzel, 27, of Millmont, and Madison Snyder, 19, of Milton, were both listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton issued a press release Wednesday on the crash, which occurred at 3:12 p.m. at the Route 304 intersection with Blazen Sun Lane, Limestone Township, Union County.
A 1966 Ford Mustang was being driven by Leitzel westbound along Route 304 when troopers said he lost control, with the vehicle fishtailing and crossing into the eastbound lane.
After crossing into the opposing lane, troopers said the Mustang went off the north side of the roadway before crossing back into the eastbound lane and being struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Susan Bolig, 63, of Winfield.
Both vehicles then struck a mailbox, with the Mustang hitting a guide wire to a utility pole. The Mustang came to rest facing northbound, 10 feet off of the southbound side of the road. The Colorado came to rest facing southeast.
Troopers said Leitzel and Snyder were not belted. Leitzel was transported from the scene by a Life Flight helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of injuries.
The helicopter landed in the SUN Area Technical Institute, which was close to the crash scene.
Snyder, troopers said, was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment. Emergency services radio communications indicated a second Life Flight helicopter was called to Evangelical Community Hospital to transport a crash victim to Geisinger.
Bolig, who was belted, was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital for a suspected minor injury. Leitzel was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers said.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, firefighters from New Berlin and Mifflinburg responded to the scene, along with New Berlin police and multiple ambulances.
Route 304 was closed in the area of the crash as responders worked on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.