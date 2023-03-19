Lecture to address historic economist Sadie T.M. Alexander

Nina Banks

WILLIAMSPORT — “Democracy must be defended today, at any cost. Tomorrow, when the principles which we can defend today have been passed into the hands of a totalitarian state, will be too late.” – Sadie T.M. Alexander

Lycoming College will host Nina Banks, Ph.D., for a lecture entitled “Sadie T.M. Alexander: Safeguarding Democracy — Race, Economic Uncertainty and the Rule of Law.” Banks will discuss revolutionary economist Sadie T.M. Alexander’s analysis of the rise in fascism and racial demagoguery in the United States in the 1930s, and why that is especially relevant today. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the Trogner Presentation Room in the Krapf Gateway Center. The event is free and open to the public.

