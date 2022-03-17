SELINSGROVE — Following in the tire tracks of a historic anniversary season, Selinsgrove Speedway management have crafted a 76th-season schedule which features 11 410-winged sprint car races.
“We got a lot of great press and feedback on the track’s 75th anniversary,” track General Manager Steve Inch said. “It was probably the speedway’s best year in a long time, as far as attendance, the events we ran.
“We saw some great racing throughout the season,” he continued. “It was a really great way to celebrate the speedway’s rich history.”
Noting that 410 sprint cars are a “premiere division in Central Pennsylvania,” Inch said the 1/2-mile dirt track will host 11 races for the winged cars in 2022. Six 410 races were contested at the track in 2021.
“One of the reasons we went in this direction is the feedback we’ve had from fans,” Inch said. “We’ve talked to some of the teams. (Driver) Danny Dietrich is looking forward to being at most, if not all, of the races.”
One of the 410 races, scheduled for Thursday, June 16, will be contested in conjunction with a USAC Eastern Storm sprint car race to be held at the track.
Inch noted a sense of excitement surrounding the USAC race.
“Last year when we ran that event, that was the first time that the USAC national (sprint car) series was here since 1971,” Inch said. “That was the only other time they competed here. It took 50 years to get that series back to Selinsgrove Speedway. It was a historic night.”
In addition to the 410 sprint car races, Selinsgrove Speedway will host 12 super late model contests.
“Super late models have been staples (at Selinsgrove),” Inch said. “(Super late models and 410 sprint cars) have been the divisions that have carried the speedway through most of it’s history... We’re trying to give the fans what they want.”
The season kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, with the Icebreaker 40, being contested by the Short Track Super Series. The Crate 602 sportsman modifieds will also be in action.
Inch said the 2021 Short Track Super Series race at the track was a success.
“We had over 100 modifieds there, between the two series,” he said. “The Icebreaker was always a popular event, for a number of years. Five or six years in a row, we got a 70-degree day in March. We packed the place.”
It’s complicated to craft a track schedule “because of all the moving pieces, all the different traveling groups,” Inch said.
“When you put all these special events together, and you are trying to work with all the different groups, all the different tracks, the dates are limited to pick from,” he continued. “It’s so challenging to put together a schedule like this.”
Inch started working at Selinsgrove Speedway in 1988, when he was just 17 years old.
“I’ve been a lifelong fan,” he said. “I grew up going to the races at Selinsgrove. I got toward the end of high school at the time, I called the promotor, Ted Reitz. I asked him if there would be an opportunity for me to help with anything.”
Initially, Inch compiled team profiles for the track’s program, which led into doing other publicity work.
“After that, I think it was 1991, is when I first started doing (track) announcing,” he said. “During those years, I just learned the business.”
From local racers to national superstars, Inch has met numerous people involved in the motorsports industry over the years.
“That’s what’s been the fascinating part, all of the people I’ve gotten to know and meet over the years,” he said. “Great people locally, all the personalities and drivers who have come to visit on the national level.
“Cruz Pedregon, the NHRA driver, raced a late model here one time,” Inch continued. “I remember interviewing Cruz.”
He noted that Jeff Gordon raced at Selinsgrove as a teenager, and Tony Stewart won the first time he raced a sprint car at the track.
The late Ralph Heintzelman Sr., who served as a mechanic for several teams which competed at Selinsgrove and across Central Pennsylvania, will in June be inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, in Knoxville, Iowa.
“Ralph was a big part of Jan Opperman’s success when Jan came to Pennsylvania and raced the Bogar No. 99 sprint car,” Inch said. “Dick Bogar owned that car and was a successful businessman in the Selinsgrove area.”
Heintzelman was the team’s chief mechanic.
“Those were Jan’s most successful years,” Inch said. “That’s when he scored his only track championship, at Selinsgrove.”
According to Inch, Heintzelman also worked with Hall of Fame drivers Lynn Paxton and Mitch Smith.
Heintzelman, who was from Beaver Springs, passed away in 2018.
Prior to Heintzelman’s passing, Inch was approached by former driver Phil Walter and asked to join him in filling out the necessary applications in an effort to get Heintzelman inducted into the Hall of Fame.
While Heintzelman was not inducted that year, Inch said it put him on the Hall of Fame’s radar, which led to him being selected for induction this year.
“Everybody always thought Ralph deserved that credit,” Inch said. “A lot of mechanics get inducted.”
Inch said Opperman, who lived in Beaver Springs for a time, was among the first class inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, in 1990.
“That team put Selinsgrove on the national level, gave it national recognition in the 1970s,” Inch said. “It means a lot to us.”
