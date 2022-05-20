Excitement as historical association nears fundraising goal

WATSONTOWN — “When we hit the $100,000 mark it’s surprising that everybody in town didn’t hear us cheer,” said Diana Johnson, a member of the board of directors for the Watsontown Historical Association, describing the jubilation the group felt as their fundraising campaign to purchase the former Santander Bank building nears its $120,000 goal.
“When we do hit it I think we’ll probably cry,” added Hez Burrows, secretary for the association.
The historical association has been raising this money to buy the bank building since Watsontown Borough Council approved its sale to the association for $120,000 in December. The borough had purchased the building in 2019 for $129,000 following the closure of the Santander branch. As part of the sale agreement, the association must pay for the property in full by July 31.
Through a combination of donations, grants and fundraising events like the association’s March gala, Johnson said the campaign has raised $111,500 so far.
“We have received some very generous donations,” said Erica Frey, vice president of the historical association. “We are well on our way to making dreams come true.”
Johnson said the association, which was formed in August 2016, has grown rapidly despite its recent start.
“We never dreamed we’d outgrow this building here in a short period of five years, that’s just unbelievable,” she said.
“We don’t have the room here to bring in a lot of crowd for programming. We want to have programs on genealogy and all kinds of topics. We’ve got a lot of rich history in this area and a lot of people who are able to share what they know.”
The new location will offer ample space for new programming, and to display the association’s rapidly growing collection of historical items and memorabilia, with a community room for use by local civic organizations.
“Once we buy this building we have a lot of exciting things we want to do,” added Frey.
While purchase of the building must be finalized by the end of July, members of the association said they do not have a set date for the completion of the move from their current location at the corner of Main Street and Brimmer Avenue.
“Our crafts director is very meticulous in how we’re going to move everything, not only for the protection of the items but to make sure everything is not lost in the shuffle,” said Johnson. “Everything has got its own label and identification, so we want to make sure we are being very meticulous in that whole process.”
As part of the the association’s final push for the remaining $8,500 of fundraising, it will be holding a two-man scramble golf tournament at Wynding Brook Golf Club on Sunday, July 31. Donors can choose sponsor a hole along the course, with all proceeds going towards the historical association.
The association will also be raffling off a vintage quilt donated by Sylvia Joy Brown, a member of the historical association. Tickets will go on sale in July and the raffle is planned to be held at the grand opening of the association’s new location. The association is hoping to display the quilt at various locations around the borough prior to the raffle.
Handmade three-quart cookie jars celebrating the historical association’s fifth anniversary will be available to purchase later in the year.
The association is also a part of the AmazonSmile program where online shoppers can choose to have a portion of their Amazon purchases go towards the fundraising campaign.
More information about the historical association and their upcoming events and fundraisers will be available on their Facebook page. Donations to the association’s fundraising campaign can be sent to the Watsontown Historical Association Building Fund, P.O. Box 4, Watsontown, PA 17777.
