LEWISBURG — Redevelopment approval for a former greenhouse site may be before Lewisburg Borough Council in a month or two.
Council discussed the Derrstown Village Housing Development, proposed for a site off St. Anthony Street, at its Tuesday night meeting. The town home and single family home project has been reviewed and recommended by the borough Planning Commission.
However, conditions imposed by borough council have yet to be met. They included a traffic count associated with a traffic study and a soil test.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert noted soil test results had just arrived and not been reviewed. The traffic study may be delayed as rubber “count strips” cannot be placed on snowy roadways about to be plowed.
Chris Watts of Mid-Penn Engineering, appearing with developer Tim Turner, said soil at four locations on the site were tested. He noted there were no detectable pesticides, herbicides or volatile organic compounds present. He said the results were good considering the previous use was as a greenhouse.
David Hines, zoning officer, said the proposed project was in compliance with borough codes.
Coleman Gregory, borough engineer, recommended Hazel Tree Alley be changed to allow travel only in one direction. But some requested waivers recommended for approval did not have adequate infrastructure.
Watts noted the borough may want to see how the project affects traffic before changing an alley to one-way.
Council approved moving $89,707 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from floodplain restoration on a portion of Limestone Run to an emergency notification project. It would include a system of sirens in parts of the borough and electronic notifications of emergencies.
Borough Manager William Lowthert noted that the borough has not heard from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) as to whether the emergency notification project is viable under the CDBG program. Lowthert noted the project may require portions of more than a single year of CDBG funding.
The floodplain restoration project was for a portion of Limestone Run upstream from Market Street. Lowthert said was deemed to be less of a priority as new ideas have been introduced. He added that the borough may return to the restoration as it is part of a greater project along Limestone Run.
Lowthert noted that at 11 a.m. Thursday, Union County planned an online public hearing on the transfer.
