LEWISBURG — The practice of prayer loomed large this weekend amid uncertain outcomes of both an election and a public health crisis.
Founders of The Awakening, a daily prayer project originating in Lewisburg, said it was begun for such times.
Daily prayers were led by clergy starting at noon Sept. 8 from the Himmelreich Library in Lewisburg. They are posted at TheAwakeningWorldwide.com. The project was open to all faiths and described as a call to God for healing.
Richard Gathman, Himmelreich Library board chairman, said hundreds of viewers receive a daily email about the project. There has also been attention from national news media and via a social media platform.
"We are getting tremendous response from places like Texas, Tennessee and the Carolinas," Gathmen said. "Just this morning two more people signed on that they will pray every day, one from Ohio (and) one from Tennessee."
Gathman said their inspiration began with the Old Testament book of Chronicles and its assurance that God will answer prayers humbly offered.
The five-year objective of The Awakening was to offer 1 million prayers for the nation. Based on its growth after more than 50 consecutive days it may be able to do just that.
The Rev. Glen Bayly, who leads the online prayer on Wednesdays, said people pray for evidence of God's will, for leaders and peace.
"We pray, like everyone does, that (God) goes easy on us," Bayly said. "The virus will disappear, that conflicts would end and all those things."
Bayly noted that Scripture projects a return of God, under conditions he said were not pleasant, such as persecution of believers.
"We're not trying to undo his plan," he explained. "But we are trying to give people hope and peace of mind in the midst of what is very much tumultuous."
Bayly was hopeful the high-tech "seed" planted by The Awakening could be comparable to history's other revivals.
"This might be time for it. There is certainly a need for it," Bayly said. "It is interesting that a sermon that kicked off the first Great Awakening was 'Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God,' by Jonathan Edwards."
Gathman said there were prayer projects underway before the pandemic. The ease of connecting people electronically became the path to take as the shutdown took hold. He also stressed that prayer has the power to unify divided people.
