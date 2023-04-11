State Police at Milton Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 30-year-old Milton man reported that someone broke into a storage unit and stole a 2021 Husqvarna FE501 dirt bike, valued at $15,000.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 4 p.m. April 3 and 8 p.m. April 6 at U Stor-It of Watsontown, Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Christopher Smeal, 42, of White Deer Pike, New Columbia, has been charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief as the result of an alleged incident that occurred at 4:43 p.m. March 29 at 3294 White Deer Pike in Union County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Smeal pushed a woman to the ground and placed her in a choke hold.
Aggravated assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment have been filed against David Hess, 76, of Bloom Road, Danville, as the result of an alleged incident that occurred at 3:15 p.m. March 30 along Route 15, south of White Deer Pike in Union County.
Troopers said Hess admitted to pointing a loaded handgun at a vehicle that ran his car off of the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old New Columbia man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash that occurred at 4:26 p.m. April 6 along Strick Road in Montour County.
Troopers said a 2022 Ford F250 driven by James Martin went off the roadway and struck a ditch. Martin was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Harassment
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged James Hackenberg, 55, of Millmont, and Brad Starr, 56, of Millmont, with harassment as a result of an incident that occurred at 7:44 p.m. April 4 at 3005 Route 235 in Union County.
Hackenberg allegedly struck Starr in the mouth, while Starr shoved Hackenberg.
Terroristic threats
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 13-year-old Danville boy threatened two other students — a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, both from Danville — at the Danville Middle School in Motour County. The incident was reported at 6 p.m. April 1.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Jayce Artz, 23, of Milton, reported the theft of a 2007 Dodge that occurred between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 5 at 255 Marsh Road in Northumberland County.
Theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Anthony Seibert, 39, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of $30 in coins from two vehciles.
The thefts were reported at 4:51 p.m. April 7 at 21 S. Mill Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Donald M. Beaver, 82, Selinsgrove to Betty D. Blyler, 79, New Berlin
• Darla M. Martin, 20, Middleburg to Gary R. Martin, 19, Mifflinburg
• Donna L. Bilger, 56, New Columbia to Scott A. Chismer, 58, New Columbia
• Aleah K. Gemberling, 20, Mifflinburg to Joshua J. Rodriguez, 21, Mifflinburg
Deed Transfers
• Terry W. Light, Barbara J. Light , to Kenneth G. Potter, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Sheryl A. Fetter, to Dorene Gwyn, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• James A. Bowersox, Susan M. Geiswite, Susan M. Bowersox, to James A. Bowersox, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Ryan Redfern, Lauren Redfern, to West Buffalo Township, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Jeffery T. Wagner, Susan E. Wagner, to West Buffalo Township, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Susquehanna Community Bank, to West Buffalo Township, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Harry A. Vansickle, Shirley H. Obrien, to Beer Barn Property L.L.C., property in East Buffalo Township/Lewisburg, $1
• Integrity Land Inc., to Green Hills Land L.L.C., property in White Deer Township, $45,000
• Christoph Pohl, Christine Mallula, Christine M. Mallula, to Christine Mallula, property in Union Township, $1
• Christoph Pohl, Christine Mallula, Christine M. Mallula, to Christine Mallula, property in East Buffalo/Union Township, $1
• Susan D. Jamison, Kevin T. Witt, to Susan D. Jameson, Kevin T. Witt, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Andrew J. Creager, to Garrett W. Enders, Alicia M. Enders, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Lee D. Hoover, Jacque G. Hoover, to Michael D. Hoover Trustee, Old Oak Farm Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Lee D. Hoover, Jacque G. Hoover, to Old Oak Farm Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Michael D. Hoover, Brenda R. Hoover, Jacque G. Hoover, Lee D. Hoover, to Lee D. Hoover, Property in White Deer Township, $1
• Lee D. Hoover, Jacque G. Hoover, to Michael D. Hoover Trustee, Old Oak Farm Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Lee D. Hoover, Jacque G. Hoover, to Michael D. Hoover Trustee, Old Oak Farm Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in White Deer Township, $1
• James E. Noll, Bonnie L. Noll, to James E. Noll, Bonnie L. Noll, Jennifer L. Noll Trustee, Jacqueline M. McNeil Trustee, Jesse E. Noll Trustee, Jeremiah D. Noll Trustee, Joseph A. Noll Trustee, Janine A. Thoele Trustee, Noll Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protection, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Linda R. Sterling, to Patrick J. Beachy, Carrie L. Beachy, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Scott A. Berger, Lori A. Berger, to Bruce A. Musser Jr., property in White Deer Township, $1
• Fulton Bank, Mdmoya Property L.L.C., Lewisburg Plastic Surgery and Laser Center, Alexander P. Moya, to Fulton Bank, Mdmoya Property L.L.C., Lewisburg Plastic Surgery and Laser Center, property in Kelly Township
• Joey Doan HOA, Julie Doan Pham, to Andrei E. Kasarda, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Christine G. Snyder, to Thomas M. Snyder Jr., property in White Deer Township, $1
• Ernest E. Kreider Jr., Cindy V. Kreider, to Charles D. Smith, property in Union Township, $80,000
• Ernest E. Kreider Jr., Cindy V. Kreider to Charles D. Smith, Union Township main
• Lynn C. McCormick, Dianne L. McCormick, to Lynn C. McCormick, Dianne L. McCormick, property correction in Gregg Township, $1
