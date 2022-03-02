ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities will hold a webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, to give business customers the opportunity to learn more about the anatomy of their electric bills.
The session will cover how to read the bills, an explanation of charges, how to shop for an electricity supplier and tips to avoid common scams.
This free online forum is open to any current PPL Electric business customer, but participants must register to reserve their spot. Customers will receive an email, to their registered email address, where they will be able to add the webinar to their preferred calendar. Registrations will be accepted until the time of the event.
Based on customer feedback, PPL Electric redesigned its bills in an effort to make them easier to read and find the account information that is most important to customers.
For more information, visit pplelectric.com.
