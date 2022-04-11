District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held are scheduled for Monday, April 25, in Union County Court.
• Richard Rivera, 47, of New Britain, Conn., had a felony count of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver held for court. Misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substance, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were also held.
• A misdemeanor count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary allegations including driving without a license filed against Josue R. Inestroza-Granados, 23, of Hartford, Conn., were withdrawn.
• A misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary allegations of harassment and criminal mischief filed against Ronald J. Barraclough, 73, of White Deer, were withdrawn. A single count of harassment subject other to physical contact was moved to non-traffic court.
• Katie F. Lapp, 52, of East Waterford, had a count of defiant trespass actual communication to leave school was held for court.
State Police at Selinsgrove Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Catalytic converters were reported stolen from Dodge Rams owned by Benjamin Lizardi, 25, of Beavertown, and Talitha Dobson, 64, of McClure.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between noon March 17 and 6 p.m. April 6 at 171 Greenhouse Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Someone accessed the unemployment portal of a 54-year-old Middleburg woman, switching their direct deposit information and stealing $9,620, troopers reported.
The incident was reported at 9:58 a.m. April 7 along Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FREEBURG — Troopers said a 64-year-old Freeburg woman was deceived into purchasing a fraudulent vacation rental property in Florida.
A $1,400 loss was reported in the incident, which occurred at 11:50 a.m. April 2 in Freeburg.
State Police at Montoursville Burglary
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a go-cart, two dirt bikes, car batteries and a portable heater. A 33-year-old Forksville woman and a 31-year-old Cogan Station woman were listed as victims.
The alleged thefts occurred betweeh Feb. 7 and April 3 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported someone removing $4,500 from the bank account of a 46-year-old Montoursville woman.
The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. March 29 along Woodley Hollow Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
