Milton YMCA prepares for summer food program

MILTON — Between 450 and 550 meals will be prepared and delivered each day this summer to sites across the Susquehanna River Valley as part of the Milton Branch YMCA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Started in 1992, the SFSP provides free meals Monday through Friday to children ages 1 to 18 at locations like playgrounds, libraries and pools during the summer months. This year, the 30th anniversary of the program, the Y is serving 27 sites throughout the area, starting Monday, June 6 through Thursday, Aug. 19, with around 700 kids expected to be fed each week.
Sites this year include the Milton Public Library, Milton Village, Columbia Avenue playground, Fifth Street playground, Brown Avenue playground, and the Milton YMCA.
Maddie Masevicius, a Milton YMCA staff member in charge of the SFSP, said the program’s staff are passionate about making sure local children stay healthy and fed.
“We come in every morning, we make a bunch of lunches, and then we send out a delivery van that delivers to sites that are able to serve themselves,” said Masevicius. “For sites that aren’t able to serve themselves because they’re not staffed, like playgrounds, we send the staff out. So the people that make the lunches are actually the ones that go out and hand out the lunches at sites.”
Meals usually consist of a sandwich, fruit, a vegetable and milk. Most sites serve just lunch, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but some sites like camps offer other meals like breakfast, supper or snack. The Milton YMCA also prepares meals to be delivered to YMCAs in Lewisburg and Sunbury, for distribution in those areas as well.
“When summer is out, kids are missing the lunches that are provided through school, so without someone stepping up and helping meet that gap, either parents — and food costs are escalated — or kids can go without food, and we don’t want to happen,” said Masevicius.
“Food insecurity in our area is a real problem,” she continued, adding that the program also services low income housing developments. “We try to meet kids where they’re at...because that’s where kids live, we go to the playgrounds because that’s where kids play, so we try to meet them where they are.”
Since 2020, the Milton YMCA has been renovating its meal prep area, transforming it from a storage area to a full-fledged commercial kitchen. Over the past two years new refrigerators, freezers, a stove, countertops, dishwashers, plumbing, floors, ceilings, and walls have been installed, with the Y looking to continue to expand the kitchen to enhance the food service program.
“As we approach another summer, the Milton YMCA strives to serve as many children possible throughout the community,” said Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA executive director. “As school comes to an end, we know there are many children unable to secure food, so the Milton YMCA staff works diligently to assure these children do receive what they need to grow. A healthy meal is essential for good health and nutrition.”
The program is funded through reimbursements through the federal SFSP program and donations, and is open to all children who wish to participate. Those interested in hosting a meal distribution site or donating to support the food service program should email food@gsvymca.org.
