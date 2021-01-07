Federal lawmakers representing Central Pennsylvania issued statements Wednesday in the wake of the events at the US Capitol.
“The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. My staff and I are safe and sheltered in place at a secure location. God bless our Capitol police and first responders.” — Congressman Fred Keller, R-Pa. 12.
“This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.” — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
