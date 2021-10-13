WATSONTOWN — Across North Central Pennsylvania, there are numerous Christian scribes who are at various levels of their writing endeavors.
Two local writers are coordinating a conference designed to reach writers with varying degrees of experience.
Sue Fairchild is working with Jill Marie Thomas to coordinate the North Central PA Christian Writers Conference.
The conference will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Watsontown Baptist Church, 501 Main St., Watsontown.
Fairchild said she and Thomas annually attend various conferences.
“There isn’t any larger conference in our area,” Fairchild said. “The closest is, there’s one in Montrose in July and there’s one in the Pittsburgh area in June.
“There is a one-day conference, in the spring, put on by a different group in the Selinsgrove area,” she continued. “We wanted to do something similar to theirs, in the fall.”
Fairchild and Thomas started discussing the possibility of organizing a conference one year ago.
“Last year, with COVID, we couldn’t put anything on,” Fairchild said. “We have been putting this into form since May or June of this year.”
The conference will feature the following presentations: Story Elements and the Story Arc with Marsha Hubler; The Craft of Nonfiction with Amy Radford; Editing and Publishing Basics with Fairchild; and Marketing with Thomas.
Each presentation will last 45 minutes.
“We know there are writers in this area, Christian writers,” Fairchild said. “They are (at) different levels. Some are just starting out... some have had multiple books published.
“We wanted to do something that was helpful to everyone, all those levels.”
Hubler, who lives in Selinsgrove, organizes conferences held in Montrose and Selinsgrove. She is a fiction writer and speaker.
“We are utilizing her because she has a lot of knowledge and experience,” Fairchild said. “Amy Radford is someone we know from the Montrose conference. She was looking to start being a speaker. We wanted to give her that opportunity.”
Fairchild and Thomas are writers who have presented at numerous conferences.
“One thing that we want people to take away, writers to take away, is there is a network of Christian writers in this area that we can all rely upon, help each other, share experiences,” Fairchild said.
“We want to strengthen this bond of the (Christian writers) community in this area,” she continued. “A lot of writers feel hesitant about putting their work out in this world... We want to help those writers to get their words out into the world.”
The conference will be limited to 40 registrants. The cost to register by Monday, Oct. 25, will be $15. Registration at the door will be $20.
Registration helps to defer the cost of lunch and speaker fees.
To register or for more information, email jillgoes@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.