NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute students brought home several medals and awards at the 54th Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Leadership Conference, held April 6-8 at the Hershey Convention Center and the Lebanon Expo.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and business and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The student organization is geared specifically for students enrolled in career and technical training.
The state contests are designed and planned by representatives of labor and management alike to recognize the achievements of career and technical education students as they strive for excellence and pride in their chosen professions and in positions of leadership.
First place, gold medal honors went to culinary arts student Rafael Cameron in Action Skills.
Receiving second place silver medals for SUN Tech were: Briana Bluhm in Painting and Decorating; Hayle Stoltzfus and her model Gracie Mathis in Nail Care. And from a previously held state contest at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Welding Fabrication second place winners were Sam Laudenslager, Tyler Martin and Jonathan Fisher.
Receiving third place bronze medals were: Ethan Hauck in Automotive Refinishing; Luke Whipple in Commercial Baking and Collin Zechman in HVACR.
Other SUN participants included: Riley Shambach in Masonry; Logan Snyder in Industrial Motor Control; Brady Portera in Electrical Construction Wiring; and Kevin Share, Randy Rathfon and Bryar Hoffmaster in Automated Manufacturing
All first-place skill winners received tuition scholarships to the Pennsylvania College of Technology in the amount of $2,500 per year. Those to receive second place receive tuition scholarships in the amount of $1500 per year, while and third place receive tuition scholarships in the amount of $1000.00 per year.
In addition to the Penn College scholarships, Collin Zechman also was presented with a $6,000 scholarship for the University of Northwestern Ohio. Ethan Hauck received skill related tools for his trade area.
First place winner Rafael Cameron was awarded the Kenneth E. Erisman scholarship which will cover his registration cost as he advances to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.
