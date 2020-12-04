WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) recently spoke on the House Floor to celebrate the valiant efforts of frontline healthcare workers in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District and across America, as they continue their dedicated service amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
During his remarks, Keller invoked the "storied reverence" of frontline workers, drawing a parallel between pandemic-era health care workers and the Americans who helped fuel wartime manufacturing efforts during World War II.
Following his floor remarks, Keller issued the following statement:
"The outstanding men and women who go to work every day in our hospitals and health networks are worthy of our utmost admiration and respect. Though their job is not easy, these individuals have persisted through truly demanding times and they continue to provide critical services to our region. And though they don't do it for recognition, they deserve recognition nonetheless. I am dedicated to continuing to support them and their noble work."
Keller's full remarks are below.
"Throughout American history, generations of American frontline workers have answered the call of duty to support our nation, states, and local communities.
"From those in the factories who fueled the Allied advance in World War Two, to the men and women who cleared the rubble after the attacks of September 11th, there is a storied reverence that comes with being a frontline worker.
"Today, across Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district and America, our nurses, doctors, and health care providers are answering that call to duty.
"In the face of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and global uncertainty, our health care professionals have not wavered in their mission, exemplifying compassion, determination, and resilience.
"Most importantly, our health care workers have given our nation reassurance that there is light at the end of this tunnel, and we can beat this pandemic.
"To our frontline healthcare workers at Evangelical Community Hospital; UPMC; Geisinger; Endless Mountains; Bucktail Medical; Robert Packer; Guthrie Towanda Memorial; Troy Community; Divine Providence; Mount Nittany; Barnes-Kasson; And Tyler Memorial I know your job is not easy, but your impact is felt throughout our community and across our nation.
Please know that we are forever grateful for your service."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.