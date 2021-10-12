WILLIAMSPORT — A learning opportunity for Pennsylvania College of Technology students is being extended to the community when an expert on cybersecurity visits campus.
Jon Matthews, vice president of digital forensics and incident response for CyberMaxx, will address students and the public from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Room 1056 of the Student and Administrative Services Center.
The college’s current masking policy requires everyone, including visitors to campus, to be masked while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
In his role at CyberMaxx, a cybersecurity firm for 1,000-plus health care facilities, Matthews helps clients determine the cause and extent of security breaches. His extensive cybersecurity background includes work as a cyber counterintelligence special agent for the U.S. Army.
Matthews’ presentation will cover recent ransomware attacks, identify common tools used by threat actors and describe mitigation measures that companies can employ to help prevent future attacks. Time will be allotted for questions.
The Information Security Association, a student organization, is sponsoring Matthews’ visit to Penn College.
