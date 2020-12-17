WATSONTOWN — As they recently sorted through puppets at the Kingdom Kidz headquarters in Watsontown, Lisa Derr and Donna Bridge noted how much they miss being able visit area nursing homes with live puppet performances.
Derr, Kingdom Kidz general manager, said prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and nursing centers being closed to visitors, the puppet team would present at least 10 monthly performances at area centers.
"We miss that face-to-face interaction," Derr said. "Since we can't go out and do our programs... God has opened the opportunity to do our programs virtually."
The puppet team is currently producing DVDs with puppet performances, which are being distributed at no cost to area nursing centers.
Each DVD contains three 30-minute puppet programs.
Bridge, Kingdom Kidz founder and fundraising chair, said it takes eight hours to record and produce each DVD.
"The DVD's contain songs (by the puppets)," Derr said. "We are hoping these DVDs will inspire, give hope, give encouragement to the residents and staff."
While the DVDs currently being distributed to the nursing centers contain Christmas programs, Bridge said others will be produced on a regular basis for distribution to the centers.
"We're going to keep this going as long as we have to," Bridge said.
While the puppet team misses the interaction with the residents, those at the centers also miss the in-person performances.
"I had a person who works at a nursing home recently tell me the residents enjoyed when we came," Bridge said.
In addition to the nursing center visits, all of Kingdom Kidz programs have been halted by the pandemic. However, the organization has found other ways to continue its work.
Live puppet programs are presented at 7 each evening on the Kingdom Kidz Facebook page.
"We started back in April," Derr said, of the virtual programs. "Right now, we're doing a series of different Christmas programs.
"We want to do programs that show hope and encouragement," she continued. "God is still with you."
Bridge said the organization has received a positive response to its online programs.
"We received a Christmas card from a couple in Virginia, thanking us for doing these programs," she said. "They said they've been so excited and blessed to see what God has done with this ministry."
Both Bridge and Derr said notes of support from the community have been appreciated as the organization has continued its work throughout the pandemic.
Bridge said January will mark Kingdom Kidz' 21st anniversary. The organization started with five puppets and "a little stage in the corner of a room."
"We have kept our eyes on the lord from the very beginning," Bridge said. "He's the one orchestrating this."
The organization now operates out of its own building, the former Watsontown United Methodist Church building on East Third Street.
By spring, Bridge said renovations to the building's sanctuary should be complete. Once finished, the area will be able to be used to host programs and to record programs for online streaming and DVDs.
Currently, recordings are being made in an area of the former church building's fellowship hall.
Recently, Bridge said Kingdom Kidz received an $8,000 grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation to cover the partial cost for an HVAC system for the former sanctuary area.
"We have no heating up there right now," Bridge noted. "We're doing (the renovations) in stages."
She said the total cost of the HVAC system will be $20,000.
Bridge noted that Kingdom Kidz previously received a $14,290 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania fund to purchase state-of-the-art sound equipment for the former sanctuary area of the building.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit hiskingdomkidz.org.
To request a DVD for a local nursing center, call 570-838-3133.
