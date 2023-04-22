Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson, a Milton author, has released his latest novel 'God's Not Finished With Me Yet.'

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

MILTON — Brian Johnson has a writing goal. With the release of his latest novel, he’s nearly halfway there.

“I’m on a mission in my lifetime to write 20 books. This is number nine,” Johnson said, speaking of his latest novel "God’s Not Finished With Me Yet."

