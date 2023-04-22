MILTON — Brian Johnson has a writing goal. With the release of his latest novel, he’s nearly halfway there.
“I’m on a mission in my lifetime to write 20 books. This is number nine,” Johnson said, speaking of his latest novel "God’s Not Finished With Me Yet."
Released by WordCrafts Press, "God’s Not Finished With Me Yet" tells the story of a young pastor grappling with an internet pornography addiction. While Johnson usually relies on inspiration to shape his stories, his approach to his latest work was slightly different.
“The writing process for this one is different for me because it’s an adaptation of my earlier book, my nonfiction book. That book is called 'Sintimacy: The Christian’s Love Affair With Secret Sin.' It tells a story of a young pastor who struggled with internet pornography. That’s a true story,” said Johnson. “Somebody gave me some feedback some time ago that said people might be more willing to carry the book around if it was fiction and not nonfiction, so I decided to make it fiction.”
Johnson earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Ph.D. in communications media from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
In the past, he has held teaching positions at Susquehanna University, Bloomsburg University and Luzerne County Community College. Though his trajectory through academia wasn't always a given.
“When I was in college, I was known as the English major who hated to read and write,” he said.
However, that hasn’t stopped him from publishing in a variety of genres over the years, including fiction, nonfiction and academic texts.
“As a writer I like to try new things. Predominantly, I write historical fiction,” he said. “I think what makes me write is the fact that I’m told I’m good at it, so I keep wanting to try things. That’s why I keep trying new things.”
He has co-authored educational texts such as "Reel Diversity: A Teacher’s Sourcebook," which was released in 2008, and "We’ve Scene It All Before: Using Film Clips in Diversity Awareness Training," which was released in 2009. However, his first novel was only released in 2016.
“I did NanoWriMo the first time in 2008,” said Johnson, referring to the popular National Novel Writing Month program, in which participants attempt to write 50,000 words in the month of November. “That novel came out eight years later because it took me a while to edit it.”
Johnson is used to juggling multiple projects at once, though he has had to adapt his approach to writing in recent years.
“My writing process is weird. It’s problematic for me now because I had a stroke seven years ago, almost eight,” he said.
While writing is commonly viewed as a solitary process, Johnson has a strong network of peers and family who help him shape his stories.
“My daughter is one of my biggest critics. I rely on my family to be my critics,” said Johnson, noting that he’s also a member of the West Branch Christian Writers group. “I think it’s invaluable. I don’t know how people do it without it.”
