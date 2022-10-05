Foundation recognizes volunteers, donors

LEWISBURG — The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) recently recognized its volunteers and donors at an outdoor reception held at Fero Vineyards.
Bob Kallin, board chair, welcomed guests and thanked them for their support in helping the foundation distribute more than $422,000 — including the Brandon Kramm Baseball Field project — to the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) during the last school year.
This year, volunteers Brie Apfelbaum Kula, Polly Patterson and Jennifer Reish were recognized for five years of service, and Elaine Dietrich, Marsha Knoster, Cindi Martin, Jessica Olenginski, Jeff Ranck, and Don Steele for 10.
Culminating the awards portion of the reception was the presentation of the Volunteer of the Year Award. This award was created in 2011 to recognize a volunteer who went above and beyond in the scope of volunteer efforts. This year, the award was bestowed upon Abby Gulden-Luthi.
“Since 2017, Abby has been working collaboratively with the foundation on annual events that welcome kindergarten students to the district,” said Vice Chair Jennifer Shabahang. “In May 2021, Abby joined GDF’s Dragons’ Den Fundraising Steering Committee and through her committed efforts has helped to raise $341,478 (65%) toward its fundraising goal of $525,000. She did this through spearheading events such as Raise the Region, the Dragons Den 5K & Kids Run and Giving Tuesday.”
When asked why she wanted to get involved with GDF, Gulden-Luthi stated, “I want to give back to community organizations that have a direct and positive impact on our life. GDF has supplemented each of my children’s education inside and outside the classroom. It’s an honor to be part of that.”
Along with a plaque of appreciation, GDF will be making a $1,000 gift to LASD in honor of Gulden-Luthi.
Shabahang noted, “Of course, Abby selected the Dragons’ Den project to benefit from this special gift. We thank Abby for her continuing service and all her efforts on behalf of Lewisburg students!”
Glock extended her appreciation to Melanie Ortiz, of Lewisburg Studio, for her volunteer photography.
