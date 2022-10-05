Foundation recognizes volunteers, donors

Jennifer Shabahang presents the Volunteer of the Year award to Abby Gulden-Luthi.

 Provided by Green Dragon Foundation

LEWISBURG — The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) recently recognized its volunteers and donors at an outdoor reception held at Fero Vineyards.

Bob Kallin, board chair, welcomed guests and thanked them for their support in helping the foundation distribute more than $422,000 — including the Brandon Kramm Baseball Field project — to the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) during the last school year.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

