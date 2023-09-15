Lopez wins state museum competition

Eddy Lopez

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Art and History Professor Eddy López placed first in the State Museum of Pennsylvania competition in the category of “work on paper” for his piece called NYTimes BLM.

The competition winners — who were chosen from 86 finalists selected from 1,915 entries representing 29 Pennsylvania counties — will have their work displayed at the State Museum, 300 North St., Harrisburg, through January.

