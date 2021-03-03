BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will host a Virtual Armor Tour at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13 via Zoom.
Museum staff and volunteers will tour tracked vehicles on display at museum. The presentation is offered at no cost to attendees but donations are appreciated. Space is limited and registration is required.
Teachers in attendance may earn continuing education credits. A letter of attendance can be sent, but teachers are advised to check with their respective schools. Visit www.pamilmuseum.org for additional information.
