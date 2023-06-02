LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will welcome more than 1,700 alumni and family members to campus for its Reunion Weekend, today through Sunday, June 4. The event will celebrate class years ending in 3 and 8. There will also be a 50th reunion held for the Class of 1973.

Returning Bucknellians will enjoy activities ranging from all-class celebrations and class-year events to trolley and walking tours of campus; Bucknell 360° classroom sessions; and outdoor activities, including kayak trips on the Susquehanna River and a golf tournament at Bucknell Golf Club. There will be a Bucknell Memories exhibit of University archives materials — including photographs and artifacts — highlighting Bucknell classes celebrating special reunion years throughout the weekend in Lower Level I of the Bertrand Library.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.