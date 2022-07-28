WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) recently announced that Summer 2022 Commencement would feature a couple of firsts.
PCT noted the ceremony, to start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport, would include the awarding of master’s degrees for the first time in college history. It will also be the first commencement presided over by new PCT President Michael J. Reed.
Nearly 170 students petitioned to graduate after the summer sessions. Among the students marching will be the first cohort of the PCT combined bachelor/master of science degree in physician assistant studies. A ceremonial hooding will take place on stage for each of these students.
Student Speaker Bryan M. Bilbao, of Old Forge, will be among graduates hooded. Bilbao previously earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from Wilkes University and worked as a crisis clinician at the Crisis Response and Recovery Center at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. A dean’s list student, Bilbao is also a member of the Pennsylvania Xi Chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.
Bilbao will also receive the Lewis H. Bardo Memorial Award, an honor presented to a graduate who exemplifies the ideals of Lewis H. Bardo including devotion to duty, helpfulness to others, friendliness and high ideals. He also serves as a director for PA-S LEAD (Physician Assistant Students for Leadership, Equity, Anti-Racism and Diversity).
PCT will present a Distinguished Alumni Award to Richard A. Conrad Jr., of Selinsgrove, who earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in welding technology in 2002 and has 32 years’ experience in the welding manufacturing career field.
Reed will confer degrees and certificates accompanied by Zack Moore of the PCT Board of Directors, who serves as vice president for government and community relations at Penn State.
The masking status in place at PCT on the day of the event will be followed at commencement. Visit www.pct.edu for information on tickets, commencement video and masking status.
