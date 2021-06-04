LEWISBURG — The COVID-19 pandemic was big, but could not stifle artistic creativity.
So noted Christy Emigh, a Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) art teacher, on observing the District Art Show Thursday evening at the high school. Rather than strictly being a burden, Emigh said the pandemic and its consequences may have even stimulated creative urges among students.
“Because the students were more confined,” she explained. “They didn’t have all the activities and distractions (and) they could just focus on their art.”
The showcase for student artwork provided viewers a wide sampling of styles in many different formats.
They included Ellie Brouse, a senior at LAHS, whose interest in surrealism led her to pair images such as Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam” with images of an Apple iPhone and serpents.
“Resist Temptation” was the title of one of her painted pieces. Brouse explained her theme was media consumption, demons and how they affect people.
“I’ve always had a colorful, whimsical art style,” Brouse explained. “It just kind of evolved into this. Especially with COVID, I tried different things and different mediums.”
Miriam Vollmayr-Lee, an LAHS junior, assembled a diorama of a well-known comic book figure and other work which explored time periods. The classic comic book figure was also the primary character in recent live-action movies, extending its appeal across generational lines.
Vollmayr-Lee also exhibited images including a portrait of a woman in a baroque-era outfit holding an iPhone. Other work included a portrait of the late Breonna Taylor whose death in a law enforcement action influenced protests a year ago. An image of Venice was based both on the work of Canaletto, an 18th Century landscape artist, and a photo taken by Vollmayr-Lee in 2013.
Vollmayr-Lee’s work included a self-portrait in pen and a painting which largely used dots to form an image, a technique known as pointillism.
Hillary Cree, LAHS art teacher, observed that the school year was different in many ways. But having the art show in person was important to her students because it did not happen a year ago.
On seeing the work of her students, Cree noted that it has prompted her to think differently about the effect the year of the pandemic has had on her students.
Visitors to the art show were encouraged to walk in the same direction as they filed by the exhibits. Facial covering was required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.