Over the last two weeks, I’ve issued my predictions for how I believe each team will run in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity divisions.
Today, my team-by-team predictions for NASCAR’s truck series, which kicks off its season tonight with an event which always turns into a wreck fest, at Daytona International Speedway.
• David Gilliland Racing: This team’s third truck, driven by a slew of part-time drivers, always seems to be its lead truck. Although Taylor Gray will run that truck on a part-time basis, I expect it will be Ryan Preece who shines, as he’s now a Stewart-Haas Racing backup driver and fully entrenched in the Ford family. He will win a handful of races. Riley Herbst is scheduled to drive the truck in tonight’s race. Hailie Deegan is ready to step up her performances as one of the team’s two full-time drivers, and she should contend for some wins on short tracks. Taylor Gray’s brother Tanner also needs to step up his performances with this team.
• GMS Racing: After several years with Thorsport Racing, Grant Enfinger joins the GMS team, and should bring this team — and his career — back to the top. He will win multiple races and contend for the championship. Unknown driver Jack Wood will also compete for this team. Richard Petty’s grandson Thad Moffitt will drive for the team on a part-time basis. He’s never found success in the ARCA series, so I have extremely low expectations for his chances in the truck series.
• Kyle Busch Motorsports: This will be the team to beat in 2022, with John Hunter Nemecheck winning multiple races and holding on to win the championship which he fumbled away during the 2021 playoffs. Chandler Smith will also continue to develop into a regular contender, winning a handful of races. In the five races Busch enters with his team, he’ll undoubtedly win.
• Thorsport Racing: Matt Crafton is a contender every year, and that will be no different this year as he challenges for another championship. The 2021 champion, Ben Rhodes, will also win races and contend throughout the year. Christian Eckes joins the team full-time after winning a race as a part-time driver last season. He could return to victory lane this year. Ty Majeski will also race full-time for the team and will win several races.
• Hattori Racing: After a disappointing season with GMS Racing, Tyler Ankrum joins the team which won the championship several years ago with Brett Moffitt. Although Anrkum won’t contend for the championship, he will return to victory lane. His teammate Chase Purdy should also develop into a contender.
• McAnally-Hilgemann Racing: The crashing will continue for Derek Kraus, who has no business racing for a top NASCAR team.
• Rackley WAR Racing: It will be interesting to see how Matt DiBenedetto performs with this up-and-coming team. He never won in a top NASCAR series, can he do so with this team in the truck series? I’m going to predict he’ll win, but I’m not so confident that will happen.
• Front Row Motorsports: After contending for the championship in each of the last two years with Chevrolet-backed teams, Zane Smith switches to the Ford camp. He will win races and be fast tracked as a driver Ford would like to see reach NASCAR’s top series, with a top team.
• Niece Motorsports: Second-year driver Carson Hocevar will be joined by unknown rookies Dean Thompson and Lawless Allen. Hocevar will followup his strong rookie season by winning his first truck race. I expect Thompson and Allen will continue to be unknown drivers deep into the season, with many not even realizing they are competing in the series.
• Halmar Racing: Stewart Friesen will continue to step up his game, returning to victory lane and contending for the championship. Former series champion Todd Bodine will come out of retirement and compete in six races for this team, in an effort to reach 800 starts across NASCAR’s top three series. Bodine should’ve just stayed retired.
With a new car debuting in Sunday’s Daytona 500, nearly every driver in the field has a chance at visiting victory lane.
Six former 500 winners are entered, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon and Michael McDowell. Of those, Hamlin is the favorite to visit victory lane as he has three Daytona wins under his belt.
My pick to win Sunday is not on that list. Ryan Blaney, who won at Daytona in August, will kick off his championship season by winning “The Great American Race.”
