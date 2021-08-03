SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Frances “Francy” Magee vice president for student life and dean of students following a nationwide search. She will join Susquehanna Aug. 23.
As a member of the senior leadership team, Magee will provide vision and leadership for the Division of Student Life and related programs that aim to create transformative learning experiences that inspire students to become their best selves. As the senior advocate for Susquehanna’s students, she will work to maintain and expand a student-centered, outcomes-oriented environment in Student Life and across campus while ensuring an equitable and inclusive community for all students and staff.
Magee comes to Susquehanna from Clark University, Worcester, Mass., where she served as associate provost and dean of students. At Clark, Magee led the Division of Student Affairs, which included oversight similar to the position she will occupy at Susquehanna. She was a key leader in developing Clark’s COVID-19 response, as well as general campus safety and compliance, bias incident response, and pre- and post-critical incident communications. She also oversaw institution-wide summer enrollment efforts to mitigate melt of deposited undergraduates and co-led the Clark’s Strategic Enrollment Management Committee to improve institutional retention and persistence.
Other work experience comes from Middlebury College, Columbia University, and New York Institute of Technology. Magee earned her Doctor of Education degree from Teachers College, Columbia University, and her Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia. She earned her undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon Woman's College.
