NORTHUMBERLAND — Priestley Chapel Associates will present a First Sunday Program of Words and Music from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland.
Guest poet Deirdre O’Connor will be reading. O'Connor is the author of two books of poems, most recently "The Cupped Field," which received the Able Muse Book Award. She directs the Writing Center at Bucknell University, where she also serves as Associate Director of the Bucknell Seminar for Undergraduate Poets.
The featured musician at this program will be George Potor who started playing guitar when he was 15 and living in Rutherford, N.J.
Two years later, in 1969, he wrote his first song, “Marty’s Mind”, with his childhood friend Marty Morales. After graduating from high school, he spent the next year touring the world, performing with Up With People, whose most well-known member was Glenn Close.
After parting ways with UWP, Potor returned to the U.S. and received his teaching degree at Susquehanna University. For the next 35 years, he taught social studies at Lewisburg Area High School, often writing songs about history, politics and culture and performing them for his classes.
Potor recorded a half-dozen times with producer George Graham at WVIA-FM, both solo and as a part of a group. In 2015, he gathered a number of local musicians to perform his 12-song musical “Seventeen Cent Croonie”. Now retired from teaching, Potor continues to write and perform in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Masks will be available for those needing one and distancing will be followed.
