UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Ag Progress Days will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center on Route 45, Rock Springs.
“Ag Progress Days is a great place to learn about best practices in crop management, wildlife and conservation from experts in the field,” said Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager. “Plus, the annual hay competition showcases the best hay the state has to offer.”
The 2021 Pennsylvania Hay Show, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Forage and Grassland Council, will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Harrington Building, at the end of East Fifth Street. Hay entries should be dropped off before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the special hay sample drop-off point located along the east entrance to Ag Progress Days or at the Harrington Building.
Specialists from Penn State and other organizations also will be on hand to answer questions about crop production and weed identification. Visitors can ask questions about crop and nutrient management, no-till practices, organic farming and sustainable agriculture, and even bring a weed for experts to identify.
The Conservation Exhibit Area will feature displays on managing farmland to promote beneficial insects that are natural enemies of crop pests and weeds, solar-powered livestock watering systems, cover crop varieties and managing soil health.
In addition, crop and conservation topics will be featured in other areas of the Ag Progress Days site, including a cover crop grazing exhibit and demonstrations of direct-cut sorghum chopping, high-moisture sorghum bagging and high-speed tillage.
Tours that focus on wildlife habitat, dairy beef feedlots, adaptive grazing, woodlot management and stream buffers will take place at various times during the three-day event. Buses will leave from the corn crib at the top of Main Street.
A-Maze-N-Corn, a family favorite, gives children and adults the chance to wander a giant corn maze which is stroller and wheelchair accessible.
Ag Progress Days is sponsored by the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).
Rock Hill is 9 miles from State College on Route 45.
