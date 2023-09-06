Dance ensemble to hit Weis Center stage

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the Martha Graham Dance Company (MGDC) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
There will be a pre-performance talk from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium with MGDC Artistic Director Janet Eilber. The talk will be facilitated by Bucknell Professor Kelly Knox.
The Company is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company.
Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham, alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.
Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world.
The current company dancers hail from around the world and, while grounded in their Graham core training, can also slip into the style of contemporary choreographers like a second skin, bringing technical brilliance and artistic nuance to all they do — from brand new works to Graham classics and those from early pioneers such as Isadora Duncan, Jane Dudley, Anna Sokolow, and Mary Wigman.
At the Weis Center, they will present Errand into the Maze, Diversion of Angels and Canticle for Innocent Comedians.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
