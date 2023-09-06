Dance ensemble to hit Weis Center stage

The Martha Graham dance company will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Weis Center.

 PROVIDED BY WEIS CENTER

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the Martha Graham Dance Company (MGDC) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

There will be a pre-performance talk from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium with MGDC Artistic Director Janet Eilber. The talk will be facilitated by Bucknell Professor Kelly Knox.

