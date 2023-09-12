MILTON — As the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education climbed out of his car and strode up to Baugher Elementary School, the students who were lined up outside to greet him all quietly murmured the same thing: “He’s so tall!”
“I went to Prince Hall Elementary in Philadelphia. I still remember picture day because the funny thing about picture day for me, as you can see, is I’m 6’6,” said Dr. Khalid Mumin, Secretary of Education, in his remarks to a Baugher third-grade classroom.
What became apparent during his visit to the school, in which administrators and elected officials accompanied him on a tour of the renovated wing of the building, is that Mumin has a palpable and infectious enthusiasm for education.
“When I met him I could see the energy, the excitement, the passion that he had for education,” said Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart. “As anybody who has been with us for the past half hour has seen, he loves kids.”
Mumin paid a special visit to the third-grade classroom of Katrina Kling, a teacher in her 17th year with the district who recounted why she took a job in Milton.
“As an educator, it’s so important to remember your ‘why’ and then ground your roots in that place. It wasn’t just a matter of having a job. It was a matter of being in a place where I was meant to be, and that was here,” said Kling.
Mumin remarked on how important it is to have teachers who have strong connections to the schools and districts in which they teach.
“Teaching is a local phenomenon,” said Mumin. “Building up the resources and building up the pathways within the regions is probably going to be your best bet.”
Baugher Elementary School is in the middle of an $18 million dollar renovation, and administrators made a point of showing Mumin how those renovations are impacting learning in the building.
“You can see that this is a very child-centered building,” said Mumin. “When walking into a classroom with young people, they’re unscripted, so what you see is what you get, and what we’re seeing here is nothing but love, respect, diversity, collaboration.
“I’m so happy and humble to be here. It’s beautiful. I don’t want to leave.”
For Milton administrators, Mumin’s visit served as both a learning opportunity for students and a chance to validate the time, money and effort the district has devoted to strengthening and improving education.
“That’s what we want,” said Bickhart. “It’s that connection with the highest (education) office in the state... our local community, and putting Milton on the map and reminding everybody how important our school and our community is, and how proud we are. We’re panther proud.”
After touring the elementary school, Mumin and his staff went over to Milton High School to meet with students and discuss the importance of the Career and Technical Education programs.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.