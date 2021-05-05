Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea court
• Sean Leitzel, 27, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to simple assault, mutual consent fight, a misdemeanor. A felony count of strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck was dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment July 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Jadrick Haines, 28, of Winfield, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession of a controlled substance and a summary count of operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
• Heather Ann Reichenbach, 34, of Middleburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana. Misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked were withdrawn.
• Nicholas Ryan Renninger, 35, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Skylar Storm Moll, 23, of Selinsgrove, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on four felony counts of receiving stolen property.
• Briar William Moll, 22, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on three felony counts of receiving stolen property.
• Felony counts of possession of firearm prohibited (two), penalties-sales to ineligible transferee (two) and receiving stolen property (five) filed against Dustin Michael Mollany, 28, of Millmont, were held for court.
• Cassie Nichole Beers, 27, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of endangering welfare of children.
District Judge Jefrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• A misdemeanor allegation of driving with license suspended or revoked, third or subsequent violation filed against Jerry L. Barrett, 60, of Lewisburg, was withdrawn.
• A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief damage property filed against Joseph E. Noll, 71, of Mifflinburg, was dismissed.
• Amanda C. Privett, 36, of Coudersport, had a misdemeanor count of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property held for court. A first offense misdemeanor count of DUI controlled substance impaired ability and a summary count of careless driving were dismissed.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Paul Trizonis, 53, of Coatesville, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Bruce Zigarski Jr., 45, of Coal Township, $25 fine plus costs for retail theft; $25 fine plus costs, $57.19 restitution to Dollar General for another count of retail theft.
• Bruce Zigarski Sr., 67, of Coal Township, time served (163 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Furr, 42, of Sunbury, six to 23 months in county jail, three years’ probation, no contact with the victim, costs of prosecution for stalking.
• Devin English, 20, of Shamokin, two years probation, no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18, Tier 1 sexual offender who must register under Megan’s Law for 15 years, $250 fine plus costs for indecent assault.
• Brian Deeter, 35, of Kulpmont, $200 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Pansy Farber, 56, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for cruelty to animals; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing an instrument of crime; 12 to 36 months in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for aggravated assault.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Prohibited acts
MILTON — John Tilghman, 34, of Mahoning Street, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:01 p.m. April 13 at Tilghman’s home.
While assisting Northumberland County Adult Probation, Milton Police said they found Tilghman to be in possession of a glass smoking device with burnt residue, a digital scale, marijuana shake and several cigar wrappers.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. May 19.
State Police At Milton Robbery
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Williamsport man has been charged with felony robbery and related charges in connection with a January armed robbery at a Sunoco in Union County.
Kenneth Gough Jr. has been charged with two counts of felony armed robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime and simple assault. The alleged robbery occurred at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Sunoco, 600 New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Gough allegedly entered the store, brandished a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Troopers said he left the store with $256.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 11 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a 5:04 a.m. May 3 along Route 104, north of Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Mary E. Williams, 23, of Beavertown, was traveling north in a 2005 Ford Freestar when the vehicle went out of control, struck a traffic sign off the east berm, re-entered the roadway, left the roadway again, struck an embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side. Williams and passenger Rhoda M. Williams, 29, of Beavertown, were belted and were not injured. Passengers Kathryn R. Williams, 26, and Leona M. Williams, 30, both of Beavertown, were not belted and were not injured.
Mary will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified driver was cited after a one-vehicle crash at 7:57 p.m. May 3 along Route 54, west of Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when it made a left turn, went out of control, left the north shoulder and struck a PennDOT traffic-control device. The truck the rotated clockwise and came to rest off the roadway.
The driver was cited with roadways laned for travel and was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Turbotville couple has been charged after troopers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at 10:22 p.m. May 2 along Walburn Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Bobbi Smith, 40, and Jason Herriman, 41, both of Turbotville, were charged, police noted.
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigation allegations of drug possession by a 16-year-old Middleburg girl.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:26 p.m. May 3 along Starlight Drive, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington DUI
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was taken into custody after he was suspected of driving under the influence at 10:56 p.m. April 29 along Cider Press and Derr roads, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1999 Mercury was stopped due to Christopher Lewis, 40, of Sunbury, having an active warrant. Troopers said Lewis was under the influence and in possession of items. He was transported to Northumberland County Jail. Further charges are pending toxicology tests.
State Police At Montoursville Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Citations
SHAMOKIN — The bureau cited Heritage Restaurant, of Shamokin, Northumberland County, for failing to have its board-approved manager complete RAMP training within 180 days of board approval of the appointment.
MONROETON — The bureau cited Our Place Tavern Inc., Monroeton, Bradford County, with selling alcoholic beverages without a license after a temporary authority granted by the board had expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.