LEWISBURG — Registration for Lewisburg Little League made a comeback this year.
Steve Bieber, league president, said 247 youngsters were registered for the 2022 season. He noted a dip to about 200 one year ago due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We have 22 teams from tee ball to juniors,” Bieber said. “Some of the struggles we’ve had to deal with which a lot of leagues have had to deal with (include) uniforms.”
Supply chain troubles meant that some players received their jerseys on the day of their first game.
Bieber credited parents and volunteers for supporting the league by doing everything from coaching to taking care of the fields and serving as officials.
“Most of our games happen at Kelly Township,” Bieber said. “Danny Green field is where at lot of games happen as well.”
A full-size field in Kelly Township is being used this year, as an East Buffalo field is not available due to renovation. It has no outfield fence and shares space with equipment from other sports.
“Adults and parents really struggle and argue to get the best for the kids,” Bieber said. “But I’ll be honest, the kids just want to go out and play. They don’t care that there is no outfield fence.”
Bieber credited supervisors and maintenance personnel in Kelly Township with keeping the fields in great shape.
Injuries have been a challenge for the league’s Boys Major Division teams. Bieber said if a coach is short a player, they call parent who helps arrange getting players from a pool to fill in. He said it permits more players to participate.
Lewisburg Little League’s Community Bash was postponed due to rain. Bieber is hopeful that a modified evening of fun could be held Wednesday, May 25. Details will be forthcoming at www.lewisburgll.org or the league Facebook page.
