INDIANA — Students from Northumberland County have been recognized as provost scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost scholar recognition is given only once during a student's time of study at IUP.
Local provost scholars, their hometowns and majors include:
Tristan K. Heim, Paxinos, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Abigail Elizabeth Shimock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gabrielle Angelina Passaniti, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Jay Edward Richards, Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Education
Shaelyn K. Bergerstock, Muncy, Bachelor of Science in Biology
