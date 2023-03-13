HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris have announced the promotion of Pennsylvania State Police Capt. Michaelann Andrusiak to major, and her appointment as director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security.

"Maj. Andrusiak has decades of experience in law enforcement and protecting our Commonwealth against the threats we face, and most importantly, she has embodied the highest standards of trust and integrity throughout her career," said Paris. "I am confident in her ability to continue serving the people of Pennsylvania and ensuring public safety."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.