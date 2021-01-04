WATSONTOWN — Although the Warrior Run Woman’s Club, like other organizations, was unable to hold its regular fundraisers in 2020, the club has continued to support the surrounding communities.
At its October meeting, the club decided to donate to Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Watsontown Police Welfare Fund for Christmas presents, the Watsontown Historical Association, the Exchange Pool, and the Turbotville Parent Teacher Organization’s Snack Pack Program.
The club also donated 80 books to the Chief Carl Reed Christmas Fund, and delivered $160 worth of snacks to Evangelical Community Hospital workers. Individual members “adopted” 18 residents of Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to help them have a merry Christmas.
In October the club had a virtual meeting with a literacy program by Susquehanna Reading Partners and November’s program featured a program by Elysan Fields Equestrian Center called Heroes Helping Horses, Horses Healing Heroes, a program for veterans.
The club is grateful for donations from the Turbotville Lions Club and the Turbotville Bank for contributions towards the club’s Reading Is Fundamental distributions and other projects.
