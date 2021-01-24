WILLIAMSPORT — Erector Sets owned by George Logue have been donated to the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society.
Logue was born Jan. 30, 1927, in Williamsport, to Dr. Joseph and Frances Baier Logue. As a young man, he received an Erector Set as a Christmas gift. In high school, he met another boy who had received a more elaborate set, creating even more possibilities for the two to envision and construct.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from Penn State in 1951, he began a career with International Harvester, Huntsville, Mo, eventually becoming the head of Research and Development.
Preferring the challenge of inventing and construction, he returned to his native area and worked as a machine design engineer for Sprout Waldron in Muncy. This ultimately led to Logue starting his own construction contracting business. In 1957, George E. Logue Inc. was founded.
Logue fabricated specialized parts and developed new designs, resulting in five U.S. patents for heavy construction equipment and dump truck bodies.
With patents and inventions under his belt, Logue returned to his boyhood inspiration, the Erector Set.
He began collecting sets, including the set that he and his high school friend once played with. He amassed over 100 sets by visiting antique shops and flea markets, and advertising in local newspapers and trade journals.
Logue passed away Oct. 30, 2012.
Erector Sets were first patented in 1913 by Alfred Carlton Gilbert in New Haven, Conn., by his Mysto Manufacturing Company.
They were introduced at the Toy Fair which was held at the Broadway Central Hotel in that same year. In 1916, the company was reorganized as the A.C. Gilbert Company. The Meccano Company ultimately bought the Erector brand in 2000.
Through 1932, the set was marketed in wooden boxes, but from 1933 to 1962, the sets were sold in painted steel boxes, colored red, green or blue. By the 1950s, all boxes were painted red.
A representative sampling of the Erector Sets is on display in the museum's lower hallway, adjacent to the Larue Shempp Model Train Collection.
The exhibit was assembled by Museum Director Gary Parks with the help of Casey Haas, museum staff and Jauzzle France, former museum intern.
The museum is open for touring 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit tabermuseum.org.
